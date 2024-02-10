The Indian cricket squad has been announced for the final 3 Tests against England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported. The board fully respects and supports Kohli's decision, BCCI added.

The BCCI medical team will play a role in the participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. Whether they will play or not is subject to the fitness clearance.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out LiveMint earlier reported that Shreyas Iyer was likely to miss the remaining three Tests as he was dealing with back stiffness and groin pain. The discomfort was particularly noticeable when he played forward defence.

Iyer's gear, unlike his teammates', did not head to Rajkot, where the next match is going to take place. His kit was sent to his Mumbai residence instead.

Remaining three Tests The next two matches will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 15-19 and at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on February 23-27, respectively. The fifth match will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 7-11.

The India vs England cricket series is currently locked at 1-1.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)

