India vs Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir wants THESE players to join Team India squad for ODI series. All you need to know

  • Pandya to take a break during ODI series against Sri Lanka due to personal reasons. SKY expected to lead T20I series and potentially till 2026 World Cup.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Jul 2024, 03:10 PM IST
SKY expected to lead T20I series and potentially till 2026 World Cup.
SKY expected to lead T20I series and potentially till 2026 World Cup.

Team India Head coach Gautam Gambhir has likely asked Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to join the ODI match against Sri Lanka, media reports stated. Gambhir's request comes from the fact that the players would have an extended break after Sri Lanka tour, before they begin their home Test against Bangladesh on September 19. However, as per reports, none of these three players have so far confirmed their availability for the ODI series.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI changes schedule for T20I, ODI matches

The ODI series against Sri Lanka is set to start on August 2, with the second and third ODIs will be played on August 4 and 7. The Sri Lanka series is will mark the first tour for Gautam Gambhir as Team India’s Head Coach.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka: Probable squad, full schedule and all you need to know

Suryakumar Yadav likely to captain India's T20I against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav who captained India in eight T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year, is the preferred choice of new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. According to a PTI report, Gambhir and Agarkar have already spoken to Pandya about a change in plans, informing him that they were finalizing a long-term solution to ensure stability. The T20 leadership role fell vacant after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to his international career in the shortest format following India's World Cup triumph last month in the West Indies.

Also Read | ‘Pride of Vadodra’: Hardik Pandya receives heroic welcome in Gujarat | WATCH

Yadav to captain till 2026 World Cup

While speaking to news agency PTI on anonymity, a BCCI source said, “Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup.”

Also Read | Dhoni, Kohli in line of fire as former spinner alleges he was unfairly treated

Pandya to take break due to ‘personal reasons’

Pandya, one of the heroes of T20 World Cup victory, will be taking a break during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to "personal reasons". The T20Is against Sri Lanka will run from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele. "Hardik's break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. He doesn't have any fitness issue as is being suggested in the media," the official as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 03:10 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir wants THESE players to join Team India squad for ODI series. All you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Sports

    More From Popular in Sports
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue