India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Headache for BCCI as Washington Sundar remains doubtful; will Ravindra Jadeja return?

The BCCI selection committee faces a great headache in selecting the squads for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that starts on August 15. The India vs Sri Lanka Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. While India sit fifth, Sri Lanka are a spot below.

Reportedly, the Ajit Agarkar-led panel will announce the squads on Tuesday, and are dealing with a plethora of fitness issues, especially of spin all-rounder Washington Sundar. The likes of Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj are also among the key talking points.

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Sundar, who was a part of the India's ODI squad in England, was ruled out of the third game due to a hamstring injury. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is unlikely to recover in time for the opening Test in Galle, leaving the spinner's slot up for grab. It must be noted that Sundar has been preferred by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, ever since the duo came together.

Is Ravindra Jadeja available for selection? The uncertainty over Sundar has opened the door for veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is available for selection. Jadeja had suffered a tennis elbow injury during the Indian Premier League earlier this year in May and has been out of action since then.

Based on a Cricinfo report, Jadeja has been ruled fit and will be in for consideration. The last time Jadeja played for India was in January against New Zealand in ODIs. Should Sundar misses out in the first Test, his return in the second Test against Sri Lanka from August 23 is a possibility.

"Washington will only be fit by the second Test and it is there to be seen if selectors pick him for one game subject to fitness. Else, they will have to look for a fourth option beyond Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav. If they pick Harsh Dubey, it will be three bowlers with identical skill sets," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

What's Jasprit Bumrah's fitness update? Senior speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the final ODI against England at Lord's due to an impact injury, is also expected to appear for a fitness Test. In case of Bumrah, if he is not available then the pace attack will comprise Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna.

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