India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Headache for BCCI as Washington Sundar remains doubtful; will Ravindra Jadeja return?

The BCCI selection committee faces a great headache in selecting the squads for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that starts on August 15. The India vs Sri Lanka Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. While India sit fifth, Sri Lanka are a spot below.

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Reportedly, the Ajit Agarkar-led panel will announce the squads on Tuesday, and are dealing with a plethora of fitness issues, especially of spin all-rounder Washington Sundar. The likes of Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj are also among the key talking points.

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Sundar, who was a part of the India's ODI squad in England, was ruled out of the third game due to a hamstring injury. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is unlikely to recover in time for the opening Test in Galle, leaving the spinner's slot up for grab. It must be noted that Sundar has been preferred by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, ever since the duo came together.

Is Ravindra Jadeja available for selection? The uncertainty over Sundar has opened the door for veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is available for selection. Jadeja had suffered a tennis elbow injury during the Indian Premier League earlier this year in May and has been out of action since then.

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Based on a Cricinfo report, Jadeja has been ruled fit and will be in for consideration. The last time Jadeja played for India was in January against New Zealand in ODIs. Should Sundar misses out in the first Test, his return in the second Test against Sri Lanka from August 23 is a possibility.

"Washington will only be fit by the second Test and it is there to be seen if selectors pick him for one game subject to fitness. Else, they will have to look for a fourth option beyond Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav. If they pick Harsh Dubey, it will be three bowlers with identical skill sets," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

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What's Jasprit Bumrah's fitness update? Senior speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the final ODI against England at Lord's due to an impact injury, is also expected to appear for a fitness Test. In case of Bumrah, if he is not available then the pace attack will comprise Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna.

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Akash Deep, who played a stellar role in 2025 England away series is still recuperating from stress fracture, has just started his 'Return To Play' protocols. "Akash is bowling around 12-15 balls a day as per instructions. He is still some time away from attaining his full fitness," the source added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in