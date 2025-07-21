India suffer double blow: Nitish ruled out of ENG series, Arshdeep out of Manchester Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the India vs England series. The board also announced that pacer Arshdeep Singh is out of contention for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Advertisement

What happened to Nitish Kumar Reddy? BCCI stated that Reddy has suffered an injury to his left knee and will return home to begin his recovery. While the board did not specify how the injury occurred, reports suggest the all-rounder hurt himself during a gym session on Sunday.

Earlier, Reddy had also sustained an injury during the white-ball series against England at home and underwent treatment at the NCA before being cleared to feature in the IPL. The all-rounder bowled just 30 deliveries in the IPL and played in the middle order for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the England tour, however, Reddy emerged as a key player for India, taking crucial wickets in both innings of the Lord’s Test. He also played gritty knocks in both innings but fell short of converting them into big scores.

Advertisement

What happened to Arshdeep Singh? Arshdeep has been officially ruled out of the Manchester Test match owing to an injury to his left thumb sustained while bowling in the nets at Beckenham.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.” the Indian board stated in its release.

Meanwhile, pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Indian squad ahead of the fourth Test match and has also joined the team in Manchester.

India's squad for fourth Test match (updated): Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj