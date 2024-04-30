The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad. Many prominent names including K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad have not been considered. But, what has apparently riled netizens the most is the fact that Rinku Singh has not been selected in the squad.

Netizens were found voicing their disagreement with the BCCI on dropping the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter.

“How can you drop someone with avg of 89 and SR of 180 for india," wrote one user while demanding ‘justice’ for Rinku Singh.

“You dropped Rinku singh whose average and strike rate is a dream for many and someone who literally saved india in lot of matches hahahahah you guys are funny," wrote another.

“Rinku Singh deserved to be in the main squad man, he's given his everything in T20Is. Just considering his current IPL performance is not justified," came from another.

“Dube & pant ahead of rinku and kl Rahul, really? 170 + sr for rinku in t20i is better than All Indian better (batter)," wrote another.

Rinku Singh’s performance in IPL 2024 has been muted so far because KKR are using him primarily as a finisher. While he was promoted to number 3 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29, he could not take advantage of the opportunity. Rinku has scored 123 runs in 9 matches so far, with a strike rate of 150.00.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Here is the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, as announced by BCCI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

While Rinku Singh misses the spot in the Final 15, he has been named as one of the reserves. He is on the list of reserves that include players like Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

