Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say ‘He's given everything’
BackBack

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say ‘He's given everything’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rinku Singh is not part of the Final 15 announced by the BCCI, a decision which has irked netizens. Singh is on the list of reserves that include Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is not a part of the Final 15 announced by the BCCI. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP Photo/Bikas Das)Premium
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is not a part of the Final 15 announced by the BCCI. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad. Many prominent names including K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad have not been considered. But, what has apparently riled netizens the most is the fact that Rinku Singh has not been selected in the squad.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live Updates

Netizens were found voicing their disagreement with the BCCI on dropping the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter.

“How can you drop someone with avg of 89 and SR of 180 for india," wrote one user while demanding ‘justice’ for Rinku Singh.

“You dropped Rinku singh whose average and strike rate is a dream for many and someone who literally saved india in lot of matches hahahahah you guys are funny," wrote another.

“Rinku Singh deserved to be in the main squad man, he's given his everything in T20Is. Just considering his current IPL performance is not justified," came from another.

“Dube & pant ahead of rinku and kl Rahul, really? 170 + sr for rinku in t20i is better than All Indian better (batter)," wrote another.

Rinku Singh’s performance in IPL 2024 has been muted so far because KKR are using him primarily as a finisher. While he was promoted to number 3 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29, he could not take advantage of the opportunity. Rinku has scored 123 runs in 9 matches so far, with a strike rate of 150.00.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Here is the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, as announced by BCCI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

While Rinku Singh misses the spot in the Final 15, he has been named as one of the reserves. He is on the list of reserves that include players like Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue