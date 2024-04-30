India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say ‘He's given everything’
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Rinku Singh is not part of the Final 15 announced by the BCCI, a decision which has irked netizens. Singh is on the list of reserves that include Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad. Many prominent names including K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad have not been considered. But, what has apparently riled netizens the most is the fact that Rinku Singh has not been selected in the squad.