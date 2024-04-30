India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill out of 15-member squad. Here's 5 major exclusions
India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: The performances in IPL 2024 became a crucial factor in selecting or excluding some players from the 15-member team
India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off on June 1 in the United States. The Rohit Sharma-led team witnessed many surprises, like Hardik Pandya's return as vice-captain and the inclusion of players like Shivam Dube and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Moreover, some notable exclusions were also observed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.