India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off on June 1 in the United States. The Rohit Sharma-led team witnessed many surprises, like Hardik Pandya's return as vice-captain and the inclusion of players like Shivam Dube and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Moreover, some notable exclusions were also observed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live Updates The squad was announced after the meetings of Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel with skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. According to reports, performances in IPL 2024 became a crucial factor in selecting or excluding some players from the 15-member team.

5 significant exclusions from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad 1. KL Rahul: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul didn't find a place in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, and the selectors have decided to go with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in that category. KL Rahul was looking in good form in IPL 2024 but has suffered from his form in the T20 format of the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Mohammed Shami: India's star pacer Mohammed Shami ruled the ODI World Cup 2023 as he clinched maximum wickets for India. The pacer was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury, and maybe he has still not recovered. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh found their name in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, and they will support Jasprit Bumrah

3. Shubman Gill: The top-order dilemma of selectors ended up in the exclusion of India's rising star Shubman Gill from the 15-member squad, but the batter will join the team as a reserve player. Shubman Gill's exclusion came after the selectors decided to keep Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma's opening partner while star Virat Kohli will continue to play on number 3.

4. Ishan Kishan: Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has shown explosive innings in IPL 2024, but BCCI still seems upset with the player for missing domestic tournaments. Ishan Kishan's exclusion comes months after the BCCI excluded him from the central contracts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Rinku Singh: Indian cricket fans were stunned by Rinku Singh's absence from the 15-member squad. The young batter has gained a lot of prominence in T20 cricket, and his selection as a reserve player was not taken well by the fans.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!