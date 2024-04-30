India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Highlights: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh were some of the names included in India's 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced by the BCCI on Tuesday. The selection panel has also chosen four reserve players which include Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.
The selection meeting for India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup has ended on Tuesday. The meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel was held in Ahmedabad to decide on the selection for the 15-player squad for the marquee event which is set to begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. All teams have to submit their 15-player squad till May 1.
Many former cricketers have been giving their pick on whom the BCCI should pick for the upcoming tournament. Irfan Pathan stated that India must have five good bowlers. He prefers having two wrist spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav in the team. BCCI selection committee source earlier told ANI that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to get selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as wicketkeepers. Shivam Dube is also likely to get picked in the squad. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson is also likely to be India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the tournament. Apart from them, Rishabh Pant, who made his return to competitive cricket this IPL after a car accident in 2022 and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Ishan Kishan are among other players in contention for the spot primary keeper-batter for the tournament.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Former Indian cricketer Shrikanth criticises T20 world Cup selection
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has criticised the recent selection of team India for the upcoming World Cup 2024 for not keeping Rinku Singh. Shrikkanth said that the young batter was made the ‘scapegoat’.
Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Team will get the benefit of Shivam Dubey, says CSK coach Stephen Fleming
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming lauded all-rounder Shivam Dube and said that he has proven to be more than a spin basher.
"He has proven this year that there is a lot more to him than just spinners. He has raw power. And in the World Cup, you need some X-factor players, so I am delighted that he is going to get the opportunity. He is a lot more complete in terms of what he is trying to do and understanding this game and that comes with a little bit of experience," said Fleming.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Jaffer backs Hardik Pandya after squad announcement
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Wasim Jaffer applauded Hardik Pandya after the announcement of world cup team for India. The former Indian cricketer supported Pandya amid his constant trolling in the ongoing IPL match.
Jaffer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Criticise his performance as much as you want but it's extremely disappointing to see the constant personal trolling and attacks. Stay strong@hardikpandya7 next month you'll be playing crucial knocks in WC and the same people will be singing your praise. #LSGvMI #T20WorldCup"
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Squad announcement leaves actor Reteish Deshmukh disappointed as KL Rahul misses spot in team
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: After the announcement of the T20 World Cup team on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Reteish Deshmukh expressed his disappointment. Deshmukh said that absence of KL Rahul’s name on the list was a major disappointment.
Taking to his official X handle, the actor posted, "KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup squad."
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: IPL cricketers selected in Afghanistan team
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Eight players from the ongoing Indian Premier League have been named in Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad. The team will be led by Rashid Khan.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been left out of the squad named by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: KL Rahul’s first words after the world cup announcement
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: KL Rahul reacted for the first time after being left out from the world cup team on Tuesday.
“It remains the same, more or less. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show. We have had a few good victories. Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury," Rahul said on Wednesday.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: How T20 team India vice captain Hardik Pandya has performed in IPL?
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Mumbai Indians team captain, Hardik Pandya has scored 197 runs, which includes 10 sixes, in nine IPL matches so far. When it comes to bowling, he has taken four wickets at an economy of 11.95.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Performance of T20 team member Rohit Sharma in IPL so far
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rohit Sharma has maintained an impressive performance during IPL season. He has been among the standout batters for Mumbai Indians in what is turning out to be a forgettable season for the five-time champions.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Hardik Pandya will be a different player in World Cup, says Gavaskar
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed confidence about Hardik Pandya’s bowling and said that the all-rounder will be a "different player" in national colours.
Pandya was retained as vice-captain of the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI on Tuesday despite his ordinary form for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.
"There's a big difference playing in the IPL and playing for your country. Playing for your country brings out something different in every player and Hardik Pandya will be a different player," said Gavaskar on Sports Today.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Mohammed Shami question
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: No changes in squads after.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: The 15-member Indian squad can still witness some changes as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given May 25 as the deadline to submit final squad.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rohit-Ajit presser
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head of the selection panel Ajit Agarkar will address a press conference and take questions related to the announcement of India's T20 World Cup squad.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Impact Player ruled reduced Rinku Singh's chances
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: "No doubt, Rinku paid the price for the Impact Player Rule. He is plain and simple unlucky. Hardik might be in poor form, but he is still India's best seam bowling all-rounder, and it would have been a risk dropping him considering he is the only one who has bowled," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: 5 major exclusions
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off on June 1 in the United States. The Rohit Sharma-led team witnessed many surprises, like Hardik Pandya's return as vice-captain and the inclusion of players like Shivam Dube and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Moreover, some notable exclusions were also observed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Read More
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Biggest setbacks
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Absence of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the list of reserve players are the two biggest surprises from India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced on Tuesday. The BCCI has chosen two wicketkeepers in the 15-member squad- Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: BCCI still upset with Ishan Kishan?
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has shown explosive innings in IPL 2024, but BCCI still seems upset with the player for missing domestic tournaments. Ishan Kishan's exclusion comes months after the BCCI excluded him from the central contracts.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Shashi Tharoor's special mention for Sanju Samson
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: "Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!" Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Irfan Pathan unhappy with exclusion of world's no 6th T20 bowler
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: "If I am Sitting pretty at 6th in the ICC T20i rankings, but not in the World Cup lineup, it’s a tough pill to swallow," Irfan Pathan posted on X while referring to Ravi Bishnoi
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: A fresh chance for Yuzi
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Yuzvendra Chahal, who went through a difficult phase may look to capitalize on the T20 World Cup opportunity and support Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel well to make an impact in the tournament.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rinku Singh as reserve. Internet express unhappiness
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: India's young batter Rinku Singh has impressed a lot of people in a short while, so much that people express anger when they saw Rinku Singh's name in the Reserve players list for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The users on social media expressed that the batter has given everything for the team and he should be respected more
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: BCCI promo for T20 World Cup 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: India's squad announced
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Sanju Samson should be first choice for wicketkeeper, says Sidhu
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: “No. 1 is Sanju Samson, on form. This is a different Samson. If India finds themselves in situations where they need a spare opener or No. 4 batter or at No. 6, they you have KL Rahul, who is also in form. But I will still prefer Samson, followed by Rishabh Pant. He is coming out of an injury. Now, do you consider him as a white-ball specialist? His form is a bit patchy and scratchy, but he has survived the test so far. My preferences are these three," former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: BCCI's crucial press conference
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: The Board for Control of Cricket in India is expected to convene a press conference on May 1 or May 2 and it is not clear that the squads will be announced before that or during the press conference. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 1, as the deadline to submit final squads for the T20 World Cup 2024.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Meeting ends
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary meeting with head of selection panel Ajit Agarkar ended Hotel ITC Narmada, Ahmedabad and India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup can be announced soon.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Visuals before the meeting
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: 5 reserve players
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: As per Hindustan Times, it is expected the BCCI might pick 5 reserve players along with the 15-member squad. It is to be noted that the expenditure of the reserve players will be borne by BCCI or either the ICC.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: ENG's provisional squad
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: South Africa announces their T20 World Cup squad
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: South African cricket team has announced their T20 World Cup 2024 squad, which is going to be led by Aiden Markram.
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.
'Ek set batsman' : Axar Patel reminds Navjot Singh Sidhu of Bishan Singh Bedi
Here's what he said.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Aakash Chopra picks his Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
The announcement of India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is imminent and anticipation is high on who will make the cut. Experts and fans alike have made their choices on who should be in the squad. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked his squad for the T20 World Cup on his Youtube channel. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were his picks for openers with Virat Kohli as an option for both opening and no. 3 spot. Suryakumar Yadav was his next pick followed by Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Aakash Chopra stated it could become a fight amongst the three for a spot as Yadav made his return to competitive cricket this season after a lengthy injury and Rinku Singh has not hit the same high as his previous seasons. The next name mentioned in the squad might probably be the most unpopular choice right now in Hardik Pandya, but Aakash backed his choice stating that Hardik is the only batter out there who provides an option as a fast bowler as well. Ravindra Jadeja was his second choice as the second all-rounder in the team. Moving on to the wicket-keepers, Aakash surprised most fans by selecting Rishab Pant and KL Rahul over Sanju Samson. Rishabh is playing some of his best cricket after returning from a career-threatening injury and is in contention for the orange cap as well. For options as spinners, he went ahead with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav but he did state that he would not be surprised if Axar Patel made it into the actual squad instead of Chahal.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Yuzvendra Chahal likely has less support for inclusion: Report
As per ANI sources, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 13 wickets so far in IPL 2024 and is a veteran spinner for India as well, has received less support for inclusion as compared to Axar Patel, who gets the advantage due to his all-round abilities.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Will Shubman Gill feature in the playing eleven?
As per sources, it is unlikely that star batter Shubman Gill will feature in the playing eleven. His IPL 2024 form has not been at its best, with him getting 320 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.55 with two half-centuries. He does have 335 runs along with a century and fifty in 14 T20I matches, but he has also scored nine one-digit scores.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Hardik's T20 WC ticket hinges on his IPL form: Sources
Ahead of the much-awaited selection of the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, there are ongoing discussions over star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's place in the squad of 15 on the basis of his current form in the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources from Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). Hardik is currently captaining MI in IPL 2024. The team finds itself at the bottom half of the table, with three wins and six losses at the ninth spot. Pandya has not been at the best form either, scoring just 197 runs in nine games at an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of over 151. His best score is 46. He has just bowled 19 overs in the tournament, taking four wickets at an average of 56.75 and an economy rate of 11.94. There is a three-way fight for the wicketkeeper's slot among Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, with Pant and Rahul having an edge over the Rajasthan Royals skipper, said the sources.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Jay Shah, Ajit Agarkar arrive at a hotel in Ahmedabad
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar arrive at a hotel in Ahmedabad to attend the T20 World Cup team selection meeting.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Selection meeting underwa in Mumbai: Report
As per RevSports report, BCCI selection meet is underway in Mumbai. Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the panel have assembled in Mumbai and discussions are currently underway.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Delhi's Kuldeep Yadav registers 2nd highest score by batter at number nine or below in IPL history
Ace India and Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered the second-highest score by a player batting at number nine or lower in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Kuldeep accomplished this feat during his side's IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. In the game, Kuldeep came with DC in deep trouble at 101/7 in 13.3 overs. He managed to deliver a decent cameo of 35 runs in 26 balls, with five fours and a six. His strike rate was over 134. He managed to stay unbeaten till the end and took DC to a modest total of 153 runs.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Sanju Samson preferred to KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup squad: Navjot Singh Sidhu explains his choice
In an interaction with Star Sports, Sidhu said, “No. 1 is Sanju Samson, on form. This is a different Samson. If India finds themselves in situations where they need a spare opener or No. 4 batter or at No. 6, they you have KL Rahul, who is also in form. But I will still prefer Samson, followed by Rishabh Pant. He is coming out of an injury. Now, do you consider him as a white-ball specialist? His form is a bit patchy and scratchy, but he has survived the test so far. My preferences are these three,"
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Will Dinesh Karthik be included in the squad?
During the recent IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, India captain and MI batsman Rohit Sharma was seen taking a dig at Dinesh Karthik. Hinting at the batsman's T20 World Cup chances, Rohit said, "Shabash DK! Dimagh mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. (Well done DK! He is pushing for a place in the T20 World Cup. His mind is preoccupied with the thought of the World Cup)".
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Will KL Rahul be kept out of the squad?
According to a report in the Indian Express, with the selectors looking for specialist options for the No. 5, 6 and 7 role, Rahul, who has opened for LSG in IPL 2024 so far, is out of reckoning for a spot in the World Cup squad.
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube among 3 players likely to find a place in India T20 World Cup squad
Ahead of the official announcement of the World Cup squad by the BCCI, a recent report by news agency ANI, citing sources within the cricket board, suggests that three key IPL performers are likely to find a place in the 15-member squad, including Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and KL Rahul. The ANI report while citing BCCI selection committee source stated, “Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to get selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as wicketkeepers. Shivam Dube is also likely to get picked in the squad,"
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live: Will Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal be the openers for India ?
As per EspnCrickinfo, Rohit Sharma (capt) and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likley to be the openers followed by Virat Kohli at number 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at the 4th spot.
