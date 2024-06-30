India's T20 World Cup victory LIVE: After India's victory, the country was drenched with excitement; people dance on dhol, distribute sweets, and lit the sky with fireworks.
India's T20 World Cup victory LIVE: Sharing a picture of team India written as "champions", Superstar Salman Khan congratulated the cricket team for winning the ICC Trophy of T20 World Cup.
India's T20 World Cup victory: “Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout," VVS Laxman, current head of the National Cricket Academy wrote on X.
“Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit," he added.
Former skipper Dhoni, who led India to their maiden title win in 2007 in South Africa, praised the team for maintaining their calm during the adversities in the game.
“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," (sic) Dhoni wrote on Instagram.
World Cup victory: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wished "Team India" for clinching the title.
Quoting the team as "World Champion", Amitabh Bachchan in a social media post on X wrote, "T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Long live Mother India. Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind."
Fans of the Indian cricket team at various places in Mumbai cheered and celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm. Visuals from Mumbai showed that the public was celebrating and dancing in the joyous moments while chanting "India-India". Praising the speculator performance by Jasprit Bumrah, they chanted, "Jasprit Bumrah Zindabad-Zindabad" and "Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Jasprit Tera Naam Rahega".
