India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav bats for first time after surgery, on track to feature in Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had his first batting session at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru late last week in July after undergoing a successful hernia surgery earlier this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In June, Suryakumar shared an update on Instagram about his successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. According to ESPNcricinfo, the dynamic batter is currently under the supervision of the BCCI's medical staff as he recovers from the surgery.

Suryakumar's workload is expected to be significantly increased over the next few weeks, and it is believed that he is on track for the next month's Asia Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on September 9.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Indian team is expected to travel to the UAE in the first week of September. The tournament will mark the beginning of India's preparations for defending their crown in the T20 World Cup next year. India will host the tournament with Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar was handed the reins of India's T20I team after their triumphant World Cup campaign in June 2024, after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format.

The 34-year-old was last seen in action during the Mumbai T20 League in June, during which he represented Triumph Knights Mumbai North East. He pulled the curtain down on his run in the tournament with 122 runs in four innings.

Suryakumar put his prolific form on exhibition during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In his record-shattering run, the dynamic batter played a key role in guiding the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the playoffs.

He enjoyed a record-breaking season, registering 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more, a world record. Suryakumar finished the tournament with 717 runs, the highest ever by a Mumbai Indians batter in a single season and the most by any non-opener in IPL history.

