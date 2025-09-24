India vs West Indies Squad Announcement Live: No Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer; Shubman Gill to lead

India Squad Announcement For West Indies Live Updates: India will begin their home season in October with a two-Test series against West Indies. It’s part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The first Test runs from October 2–6 in Ahmedabad. The second Test will be from October 10–14 in New Delhi. India aim to dominate under new skipper Shubman Gill.
After the India tour, the West Indies’ next Test series will be against New Zealand. The Kiwis will host the West Indies for a three-Test series in December.
The first Test begins on December 2 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The second Test starts on December 10 at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington. The final Test begins on December 18 at Bay Oval, Tauranga. All matches start at 3:30 AM IST.
India’s Test squad for the upcoming series will be announced today. Unlike major tournaments, no advance press conference was scheduled. The selection committee will meet, and the squad will first be shared on social media later in the day.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is then expected to address the Indian media in the UAE. It is uncertain if it will be held before the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match or during the innings break.
Manav Suthar caught attention in the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner from Rajasthan took 5/107 as the hosts bowled out the visitors for 420.
Known for his consistency in domestic cricket, Suthar already has 95 wickets from 23 first-class matches. Will BCCI go for this 23-year-old?
Abhimanyu Easwaran may lose out as the BCCI is likely to pick Narayan Jagadeesan. He may be picked as the second wicketkeeper after Dhruv Jurel.
Abhimanyu scored 44 off 58 balls against Australia A in the first innings on September 17. Narayan, his fellow opener, impressed with a 64-run knock off 113 balls in the same match.