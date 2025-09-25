India Test squad for West Indies series announced: Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? BCCI picks Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter

India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series has been announced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Narayan Jagadeesan as the second wicket-keeper option.

India’s Test squad for West Indies series Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Narayan Jagadeesan is a wicketkeeper-batter who plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. He was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He has played in 3 IPL seasons so far, 2020, 2022 and 2023. In 13 matches, he scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 110.20.

Jagadeesan made his first-class debut in 2016. He created history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by scoring 277 runs, the highest individual score in List A cricket. Jagadeesan also became the first player to hit 5 centuries in a row in men’s List A matches.

Narayan Jagadeesan got his first India call-up in July 2025. He was picked for the 5th Test against England as a replacement for injured Rishabh Pant.

While Jagadeesan was a part of the squad, he did not get a chance to make his international Test debut. Dhruv Jurel retained his spot as the first-choice wicketkeeper for that match.