India thrash Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Women’s Asia Cup 2024 semifinal; thanks to Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh

  • The final match of the Asia Cup Women's T20 2024 will take place on 28 July at Dambula, where India will face the winner of second semi-final to be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated26 Jul 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana interacting during the first semi-final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at Dambula on 26 July.
Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana interacting during the first semi-final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at Dambula on 26 July. (X/@StarSportsIndia)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team on Saturday reached the finals of Women's Asia Cup 2024 as they defeated Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh women's cricket team by 10 wickets in the first semi-final match at Dambulla. This was a third ten-wicket win at the competition in the last five matches.

Chasing just 81 runs, Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana kept thee tempo steady and didn't let the Bangladesh bowlers overpower. India chased the target in just 11 overs as they scored 83.

Shefali scored 26 off 28, while Mandhana hit an unbeaten half century – 55 runs off 39 deliveries with nine fours and one six. Both the batters remained unbeaten. Renuka Thakur Singh was announced the player of the match.

Earlier, Nigar Sultana won the toss and decided that Bangladesh will bat first. However, the unit failed as they kept on losing wickets on frequent intervals. Part from skipper Nigar Sultana – who made 32 off 51, no other batter could cross 20-runs margin.

For India, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav picked up three wickets each, while Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma clinched one wicket each.

According to details, the final match of the Asia Cup Women's T20 2024 will take place on 28 July at Dambula, where India will face the winner of second semi-final to be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday.

Earlier on 23 July, the Indian women cricket team defeated Nepal by 82 runs, while beat the UAE by 78 runs on 21 July. India began its Asia Cup journey by defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets on 19 July.

The Indian women cricket team have been the table toppers in the Group A, as they won all their three matches and had a net run rate of +3.615.

India's Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the series as she took eight wickets in three matches while Shefali Verma is the second leading run scorer with 158 runs in three matches.

26 Jul 2024, 04:57 PM IST
