India to host 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh as ICC finalises calendar

The ICC Board has finalised the windows for its major men’s tournaments through 2035 after meetings in Bali, confirming that India will host the 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host the 2031 Cricket World Cup with Bangladesh. The decisions give Indian cricket two marquee white-ball events on home soil within a short span.
India has been confirmed as the sole host of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, which will run from 9 to 28 October 2029. The eight-team tournament returns to Indian soil, giving the country another major ICC event after the 2023 World Cup.
The 2031 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh from 9 October to 23 November. Following the 2027 edition in southern Africa, the 50-over World Cup returns to the subcontinent with the two neighbours sharing hosting duties.
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: “The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.”
He added: “We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars.”
The schedule begins with the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 12 October to 12 November. England will host the 2029 World Test Championship Final (8–12 June) and the 2031 final (12–16 June). The 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup is set for England, Ireland and Scotland from 4 July to 4 August.
Hosts remain to be decided for the 2032 and 2034 T20 World Cups, the 2033 Champions Trophy (2–23 October) and the 2035 Cricket World Cup. As of now, India hold both the Men’s T20 World Cup and Men’s Champions Trophy titles.
By locking in the 2029 Champions Trophy and a co-hosting role in the 2031 World Cup, the ICC has placed India at the centre of two flagship white-ball events in the coming years. The long-term windows are designed to give players, member boards and fans clearer planning horizons while strengthening the overall structure of the international calendar.
The approval marked the formal confirmation of the next phase of ICC men’s tournaments, with India and Bangladesh set to deliver major events on home soil.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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