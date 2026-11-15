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India to host 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh as ICC finalises calendar

Securing the 2029 Champions Trophy and a co-hosting role in the 2031 World Cup strengthens India’s position as a primary venue for global cricket.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Nov 2026, 07:53 PM IST
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India to host 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh
India to host 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh(ICC)
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The ICC Board has finalised the windows for its major men’s tournaments through 2035 after meetings in Bali, confirming that India will host the 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host the 2031 Cricket World Cup with Bangladesh. The decisions give Indian cricket two marquee white-ball events on home soil within a short span.

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India to stage 2029 Champions Trophy

India has been confirmed as the sole host of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, which will run from 9 to 28 October 2029. The eight-team tournament returns to Indian soil, giving the country another major ICC event after the 2023 World Cup.

Also Read | ICC men's events calendar 2028-2035: Full list of dates, hosts and venues

India and Bangladesh jointly host 2031 World Cup

The 2031 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Bangladesh from 9 October to 23 November. Following the 2027 edition in southern Africa, the 50-over World Cup returns to the subcontinent with the two neighbours sharing hosting duties.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: “The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.”

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He added: “We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars.”

Other key dates in the approved calendar

The schedule begins with the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 12 October to 12 November. England will host the 2029 World Test Championship Final (8–12 June) and the 2031 final (12–16 June). The 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup is set for England, Ireland and Scotland from 4 July to 4 August.

Hosts remain to be decided for the 2032 and 2034 T20 World Cups, the 2033 Champions Trophy (2–23 October) and the 2035 Cricket World Cup. As of now, India hold both the Men’s T20 World Cup and Men’s Champions Trophy titles.

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Also Read | ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 to be staged in India; check dates and venues

What the decision means

By locking in the 2029 Champions Trophy and a co-hosting role in the 2031 World Cup, the ICC has placed India at the centre of two flagship white-ball events in the coming years. The long-term windows are designed to give players, member boards and fans clearer planning horizons while strengthening the overall structure of the international calendar.

The approval marked the formal confirmation of the next phase of ICC men’s tournaments, with India and Bangladesh set to deliver major events on home soil.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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