The Indian men's cricket team will host West Indies and South Africa for a red-ball and white-ball series respectively at the end of this year. The India vs West Indies will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, Rohit Sharma's men will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Proteas in November-December.

According to a TOI report, Mohali (1st) and Kolkata (2nd) are set to host the two Tests against West Indies. While dates of the Mohali Test is yet to be decided, the Eden Gardens is expected to host the Caribbean from October 10 to 14.

Following that, South Africa will tour India for a long white-ball series. The report stated that Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam is set to host India vs South Africa ODIs on November 30, December 3 and 6 respectively. The ODI series will be followed by a T20I series.

Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharmshala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are expected to host the India vs South Africa T20Is on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 19.

India vs West Indies 2025 tentative schedule

Match Venue Date India vs West Indies 1st Test Mohali TBD India vs West Indies 2nd Test Kolkata October 10-14

India vs South Africa 2025 tentative schedule