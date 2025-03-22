India to host West Indies in Tests, South Africa to tour IND for white-ball series; Check tentative schedule

India will play two Tests against West Indies. South Africa will tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is by the end year.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. (AP)

The Indian men's cricket team will host West Indies and South Africa for a red-ball and white-ball series respectively at the end of this year. The India vs West Indies will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, Rohit Sharma's men will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Proteas in November-December.

According to a TOI report, Mohali (1st) and Kolkata (2nd) are set to host the two Tests against West Indies. While dates of the Mohali Test is yet to be decided, the Eden Gardens is expected to host the Caribbean from October 10 to 14.

Advertisement

Following that, South Africa will tour India for a long white-ball series. The report stated that Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam is set to host India vs South Africa ODIs on November 30, December 3 and 6 respectively. The ODI series will be followed by a T20I series.

Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharmshala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are expected to host the India vs South Africa T20Is on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 19.

India vs West Indies 2025 tentative schedule

MatchVenueDate
India vs West Indies 1st TestMohaliTBD
India vs West Indies 2nd TestKolkataOctober 10-14 

India vs South Africa 2025 tentative schedule

MatchVenueDate
India vs South Africa 1st ODIRanchiNovember 30
India vs South Africa 2nd ODIRaipurDecember 3
India vs South Africa 3rd ODIVisakhapatnamDecember 6
India vs South Africa 1st T20ICuttack December 9 
India vs South Africa 2nd T20INagpurDecember 11.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20IDharmshalaDecember 14
India vs South Africa 4th T20ILucknowDecember 17
India vs South Africa 5th T20IAhmedabadDecember 19
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia to host West Indies in Tests, South Africa to tour IND for white-ball series; Check tentative schedule
First Published:22 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App