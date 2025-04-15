India to tour Bangladesh in August, play ODIs, T20Is

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 15 (ANI): India will be playing Bangladesh for a white-ball series, featuring three ODIs and T20Is each from August 25, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Indian team is set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 ahead of the ODI series, which begins on August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram, which will also host the first game of the three-match T20I series on August 26, as per the ICC.

The action will head back to Mirpur for the second and third T20Is. It will be the first time Bangladesh will host India for a T20I series.

The most recent T20I series between the two teams took place in 2024, when Bangladesh toured India and the hosts secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. In their last ODI series clash in 2022, India visited Bangladesh and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his excitement about the upcoming series

"This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar," he said, according to ICC:

"India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest. Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series," he concluded.

Schedule for India's tour of BangladeshODI Series:

1st ODI - August 17, Mirpur2nd ODI - August 20, Mirpur3rd ODI - August 23, Chattogram

T20I Series:

1st T20I - August 26, Chattogram2nd T20I - August 29, Mirpur3rd T20I - August 31, Mirpur. (ANI)