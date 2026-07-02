India to tour Sri Lanka for two-Test WTC series in August; check full schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have confirmed that Team India will tour the island nation for a two-Test series in August, with both Tests set to be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The Indian National Men’s Team will tour Sri Lanka in August 2026 to play a two-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle.

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The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS), Galle, while the second Test will be played at the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo," the release said.

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This will be the first time since 2022 that India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a Test series, and the first since 2017 that India will play a Test series in Sri Lanka. Back in 2017, India, led by Virat Kohli, had thumped Sri Lanka 3-0.

Where India and Sri Lanka stand in the WTC standings The Shubman Gill-led side is currently in fifth place in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings with 52 points and a points percentage of 48.15. India has played nine Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, and has won four, lost four and drawn one.

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Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is in sixth place with 16 points and a points percentage of 44.40. The Lankan Lions have played three Tests in this WTC cycle, having won one, lost one, and drawn one.

The BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had also discussed the possibility of holding a three-match T20I series. However, Sri Lanka Cricket's press release doesn't mention anything about the T20I series.

This series will be India's first WTC assignment of 2026. Although India did play Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June, that Test wasn't part of the World Test Championship because Afghanistan isn't a member of the competition.

The last time India played a Test series part of the WTC was in November 2025, when they took on South Africa at home.

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After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests in May 2025, Shubman Gill took over as India's new Test skipper. The Shubman Gill era began with a 2-2 drawn Test series against England in England, before going on to thump the West Indies 2-0 at home. However, India suffered a blip in their WTC campaign after a 2-0 home loss to South Africa.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (In IST) 15 -19 August Sri Lanka vs India first Test Galle International Cricket Stadium 10 AM 23-27 August Sri Lanka vs India second Test Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 10 AM