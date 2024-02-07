India to tour Zimbabwe for 5 T20Is after T20 World Cup
According to details, all five games will be played in Harare, from July 6 to 14, wherein four of the five T20Is will be day games – starting at 1 pm local time, and the third T20I will be the only night match – begin at 6 pm.
A week after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, the Indian Cricket team will play 5 T20I matches with Zimbabwe in Harare, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 6 February.
