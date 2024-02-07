India to tour Zimbabwe for 5 T20Is after T20 World Cup

A week after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, the Indian Cricket team will play 5 T20I matches with Zimbabwe in Harare, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 6 February.

According to details, all five games will be played in Harare, from July 6 to 14, wherein four of the five T20Is will be day games – starting at 1 pm local time, and the third T20I will be the only night match – beginning at 6 pm.

The tour was confirmed after successful discussions between the two Boards – BCCI and Zimbabwe Cricket – about solidifying bilateral ties and providing more opportunities.

“The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

“Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable. Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage," he added.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket's Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani expressed his enthusiasm.

He said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again."

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game," he added.

Looking at the stats, India last toured Zimbabwe for three ODIs in August 2022, when they won 3-0. the two teams have played eight T20Is each other, with India winning six of them.

Fixtures:

July 6: 1st T20I

July 7: 2nd T20I

July 10: 3rd T20I

July 13: 4th T20I

July 14: 5th T20I

All matches will be played in Zimbabwe's Harare.

