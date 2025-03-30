India tour of Australia 2025: World champions to host Men in Blue in ODIs, T20Is - Check complete schedule

Reigning ODI World Cup champions Australia and T20 World Cup champions India set to clash in three ODIs and five T20Is in eight different cities. 

Ekambaram Raveendran
30 Mar 2025
India beat New Zealand in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
India beat New Zealand in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025(BCCI - X)

Australia are set to host India in an eight-match white-ball series in October-November this year, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday. Australia, who are currently the ODI World Champions will play three ODIs and five T20Is across the country. India are the reigning T20I champions.

led by Rohit Sharma, India's tour starts with the ODI series, the first of which will be played from October 19. The Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I will play five games, starting from October 29.

While the ODI matches will be day-night fixtures, the India vs Australia T20Is will be night matches. Notably, Gold Coast, a coastal city in the state of Queensland and is located 70 kilometres from Brisbane, will host the Indian team for the first time.

India vs Australia rivalry

India and Australia have dominated the cricketing world across formats over the years. India's last meeting with Australia came in Dubai earlier this month when the Men in Blue triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. India went on to win the title.

Prior to that, India toured Australia in November 2024-January 2025 for a five match Test series, which saw the hosts winning the series 3-1. The third Test match in Brisbane ended in a draw.

The series defeat also ended India's hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship for the third consecutive time. Australia are also the defending World Test Championship champions.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma may be left out of England Tour, Virat Kohli expected to travel

India vs Australia Head-to-Head records

ODIs in Australia: Played - 54, Australia wins - 38, India wins - 14, No Result - 2

T20Is in Australia: Played - 12, Australia wins - 4, India wins - 7, No Result - 1

The five-match T20I series will be a crucial one for the Indian team as part of their preparation for the 2026 T20 World cup. Suryakumar Yadav's men will be hoping to defend the title in the home soil.

India vs Australia 2025 ODI series full schedule

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia 1st ODIOctober 19Perth
India vs Australia 2nd ODIOctober 23Adelaide
India vs Australia 3rd ODIOctober 25Sydney

India vs Australia 2025 T20I series full schedule

MatchesDateVenue
1st T20IOctober 29Canberra
2nd T20IOctober 31Melbourne
3rd T20INovember 2Hobart
4th T20INovember 6Gold Coast
5th T20INovember 8Brisbane

30 Mar 2025
