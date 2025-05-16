India tour of England; BCCI announces squad for ODI and T20I series, Shafali Verma returns to the T20I squad

The T20I and ODI squads for India's upcoming tour of England has been announced by the Women’s Selection Committee. India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England, starting June 28.

India's squads for England tour

S.No T20I Squad ODI Squad 1 Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 2 Smriti Mandhana (VC) Smriti Mandhana (VC) 3 Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal 4 Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues 5 Harleen Deol Harleen Deol 6 Richa Ghosh (WK) Richa Ghosh (WK) 7 Yastika Bhatia (WK) Yastika Bhatia (WK) 8 Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma 9 Sneh Rana Sneh Rana 10 Sree Charani Sree Charani 11 Shuchi Upadhyay Shuchi Upadhyay 12 Amanjot Kaur Amanjot Kaur 13 Arundhati Reddy Arundhati Reddy 14 Kranti Gaud Kranti Gaud 15 Sayali Satghare Sayali Satghare

Shafali Verma makes a comeback after proving her mettle in the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. She finished as the fourth leading run-getter (304 runs) and the leading run-getter amongst the Indians.

24-year-old Pratika Rawal retains her place in the ODI squad. The opening batter has scored 6 fifty-plus scores in 11 ODIs.

Madhya Pradesh duo Kranti Gaud and Shuchi Upadhyay, Mumbai's Sayali Satghare and Andhra's Sree Charani, all four of them earned their maiden T20 call-ups.

India's tour of England, schedule