India tour of England; BCCI announces squad for ODI and T20I series, Shafali Verma returns to the T20I squad

India play five T20Is and three ODIs against England. The first T20I starts on June 28 in Nottingham. The tour will conclude on July 22 in Chester-le-Street.

Published16 May 2025, 12:08 AM IST
Shafali Verma was the leading run-scorer (304 runs) among Indian batters in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.
Shafali Verma was the leading run-scorer (304 runs) among Indian batters in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.(PTI)

The T20I and ODI squads for India's upcoming tour of England has been announced by the Women’s Selection Committee. India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England, starting June 28.

India's squads for England tour

S.NoT20I SquadODI Squad
1Harmanpreet Kaur (C)Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
2Smriti Mandhana (VC)Smriti Mandhana (VC)
3Shafali Verma,Pratika Rawal
4Jemimah RodriguesJemimah Rodrigues
5Harleen DeolHarleen Deol
6Richa Ghosh (WK)Richa Ghosh (WK)
7Yastika Bhatia (WK)Yastika Bhatia (WK)
8Deepti SharmaDeepti Sharma
9Sneh RanaSneh Rana
10Sree CharaniSree Charani
11Shuchi UpadhyayShuchi Upadhyay
12Amanjot KaurAmanjot Kaur
13Arundhati ReddyArundhati Reddy
14Kranti GaudKranti Gaud
15Sayali SatghareSayali Satghare

Shafali Verma makes a comeback after proving her mettle in the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. She finished as the fourth leading run-getter (304 runs) and the leading run-getter amongst the Indians.

24-year-old Pratika Rawal retains her place in the ODI squad. The opening batter has scored 6 fifty-plus scores in 11 ODIs. 

Madhya Pradesh duo Kranti Gaud and Shuchi Upadhyay, Mumbai's Sayali Satghare and Andhra's Sree Charani, all four of them earned their maiden T20 call-ups.

India's tour of England, schedule

S.NoMatchDateTime (IST)Venue
11st T20IJune 28, Sat7 PMTrent Bridge, Nottingham
22nd T20IJuly 1, Tue11 PMSeat Unique Stadium, Bristol
33rd T20IJuly 4, Fri11:05 PMKennington Oval, London
44th T20IJul 9, Wed11 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
55th T20IJul 12, Sat11:05 PMEdgbaston, Birmingham
61st ODIJul 16, Wed5:30 PMThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
72nd ODIJul 19, Sat3:30 PMLord's Cricket Ground, London
83rd ODIJul 22, Tue5:30 PMRiverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

