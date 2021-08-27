New Delhi: The ongoing India tour of England, set to conclude in September, has garnered the highest viewership on Sony Sports channels for an away bilateral test series featuring the Indian cricket team in the past three years, broadcaster Sony Sports said.

“India’s performance in the currently ongoing England vs India test match series on Sony Sports has been the highest for an away bilateral test match series featuring the Indian cricket team in the past three years," it said.

The test match series that started earlier this month is to be played over five matches.

The average ratings for the series till date is almost 30% higher than the 2018 series featuring the same two teams, Sony Sports said citing data from BARC.

“The average ratings grew by almost 70% on the final day of the test in anticipation of Team India’s victory. The final day of the second test match between England and India achieved close to 8.0 million Impressions, the highest ever on pay sports channels for a test match day featuring the Indian team playing away from home. The final session of the match which had Team England bundled out for 120 runs achieved an average viewership of 10.7 million Impressions, making it one of the most watch test match sessions in recent years," it added.

The India tour of England series is a much-anticipated test series and garners both high viewership as well as advertising interest. After India’s win at Lords, more brands have come on board Sony Sports channels.

The series has seen 12 sponsors on-board for the game including— Mahindra & Mahindra, Byju’s, Pan Bahar, PharmEasy, Fogg, WhatsApp, Samsung, MRF, Cars 24, Ultratech, Airtel and Kent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.