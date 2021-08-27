India Tour of England sees record viewership on Sony Sports for away test series

“The average ratings grew by almost 70% on the final day of the test in anticipation of Team India’s victory. The final day of the second test match between England and India achieved close to 8.0 million Impressions, the highest ever on pay sports channels for a test match day featuring the Indian team playing away from home. The final session of the match which had Team England bundled out for 120 runs achieved an average viewership of 10.7 million Impressions, making it one of the most watch test match sessions in recent years," it added.