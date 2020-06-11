India tour of Sri Lanka postponed

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, which was set to take place later in June has been postponed.

'India's tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place later this month, has become the latest series to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,' tweeted international Cricket Council on Thursday.

The series has become the latest in the long line of cricket series that have been either postponed or canceled all together because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

India were to play three T20 Internationals and three One day Internationals on their tour to the island nation.

Team India has not played an international match since returning from New Zealand where they won the T20 series but lost both the ODI and Test series.

The last international match that was played was the ODI played between Australia and New Zealand in which the hosts beat the Kiwis by 71 runs.

International cricket though is scheduled to be back on the agenda when West Indies travel to take on England ina three match Test series begining next month.

