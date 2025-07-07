India U-19 vs England U-19 5th ODI free live streaming: When and where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co online today

Having already pocketed the series 3-1, India U-19 will be aiming to finish on a high when they take on England U-19 in the fifth and final youth ODI at New Road in Worcester on Monday. India U-19's only loss came in the second game when the Boys in Blue lost by one wicket.

Advertisement

More than India winning the series, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the talk of the town in England for the visitors. After his Indian Premier League (IPL) success with Rajasthan Royals a couple of months ago, Suryavanshi carried on his form in England too.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pakistan star's record for fastest hundred

The 14-year-old southpaw started with a 19-ball 48 in the first game before following it up with 45 and 86 in the next two. The highlight of Suryavanshi's time in England came in the fourth ODI where he smashed a 52-ball hundred to score the fastest century in youth ODIs, surpassing Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam's 53-ball ton.

India U-19 vs England U-19 5th ODI match details Date: July 7, 2025

Advertisement

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10 AM GMT | 11 AM Local

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Live Streaming: ECB YouTube channel (Free)

India U-19 vs England U-19 5th ODI probable XIs India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Rahul Kumar, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Mohammed Enaan, Pranav Raghavendra

England U-19: Thomas Rew (c), Rocky Flintoff, Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Jack Home, Sebastian Morgan, Jaydn Denly, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Alex Wade

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi travels almost 90 kms to witness history at Edgbaston

When and where to watch India U-19 vs England U-19 5th ODI match? There will be no broadcast to watch India U-19 vs England U-19 5th youth ODI match on television. But the good news is that the India U19 vs England U19 5th Youth ODI will be live streamed for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) official YouTube channel.