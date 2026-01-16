India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live streaming: Where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 tie; IND vs BAN probable playing XIs

Amid the chaos surrounding Bangladesh cricket, their junior side start ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 campaign against India U-19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. India have already started their campaign with a comfortable six-wicket win over USA U-19 in a rain-truncated clash a day before.

In what looked to be an easy encounter for the Indian boys, pacer Henil Patel did the star turn, picking up five wickets for just 16 runs in his seven overs against the USA U19 side, which was made up of Indian origin players. Chasing 107, India U19 suffered a top order collapse but Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 42 ensured a winning start for India.

However, the major disappointment was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was cleaned bowled for just two runs. On the other hand, led by Azizul Hakim Tamim, Bangladesh possess a strong squad. While they have Hakim and Zawad Abrar at the top of the order spearheading the batting department, all-rounder Rizan Hossan will add stability to the side.

In the bowling department, Bangladesh have the likes of Iqbal Hossain, Al Fahad and left-arm spinner Samiun Basir. In fact, Fahad is returning to the side after missing the U-19 Asia Cup last year.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 head-to-head In the youth ODIs, India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 have faced 28 times with the Boys in Blue winning on 21 occasions. Bangladesh U-19 have been able to win six games while one encounter ended in no result.

Where to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 clash will be televised live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND U19 vs BAN U19 will be on JioStar app and website in India.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 probable playing XIs India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

