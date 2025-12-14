India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score, Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight again as arch-rivals clash in Dubai

After a mammoth mammoth 234-run over United Arab Emirates in their campaign opener, India U-19 will aiming to continue the momentum against Pakistan U-19 in an high-octane clash in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Certainly the eyes will be on India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan's Sameer Minhas, who lit up the tournament with knocks of 171 and 177 respectively.

With two points each from one game so far, a win for either India U-19 or Pakistan U-19 would seal the semifinal spot from Group B. Malaysia U-19 and UAE U-19 are yet to open their account in the group.

when and where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 ?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup in India. The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website from 10:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 predicted playing XIs

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan U-19: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza, Usman Khan, Niqab Shafiq, Farhan Yousuf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Mohammad Sayyam, Daniyal Ali Khan, Huzaifa Khan, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain.