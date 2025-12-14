Live Updates

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score, Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight again as arch-rivals clash in Dubai

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup LIVE Score, Asia Cup: The India U-19 team are coming after a mammoth 234-run win over UAE U-19 in their campaign opener in Asia Cup. The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 clash starts at 10:30 AM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Dec 2025, 08:41:43 AM IST
India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score, Asia Cup: All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Dubai.

After a mammoth mammoth 234-run over United Arab Emirates in their campaign opener, India U-19 will aiming to continue the momentum against Pakistan U-19 in an high-octane clash in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Certainly the eyes will be on India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan's Sameer Minhas, who lit up the tournament with knocks of 171 and 177 respectively.

With two points each from one game so far, a win for either India U-19 or Pakistan U-19 would seal the semifinal spot from Group B. Malaysia U-19 and UAE U-19 are yet to open their account in the group.

when and where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 ?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup in India. The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website from 10:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 predicted playing XIs

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan U-19: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza, Usman Khan, Niqab Shafiq, Farhan Yousuf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Mohammad Sayyam, Daniyal Ali Khan, Huzaifa Khan, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain.

Follow updates here:
14 Dec 2025, 08:30:18 AM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup LIVE: India U-19's likely XI

India are unlikely to make any changes to their winning playing XI.

India U-19's likely XI: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

14 Dec 2025, 08:25:58 AM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: When and where to watch?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup in India. The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website from 10:30 PM IST.

14 Dec 2025, 08:14:59 AM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: What went wrong for Pakistan?

As far as Pakistan are concerned, they won their first game against Malaysia by 297 runs. Riding on a 177 from Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain's 132, Pakistan scored 345/3 in 50 overs. In reply, Malaysia were skittled out for 48.

14 Dec 2025, 08:11:05 AM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: What happened in India's last match?

India are coming after a mammoth win over UAE in their campaign opener. Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 171, India posted 433/6 against UAE. India won the game by 234 runs.

14 Dec 2025, 08:02:42 AM IST

India vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan clash in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

Cricket
