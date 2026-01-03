India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st ODI Live streaming details: When & where to watch IND U19 vs SA U19 on TV and online?

The India U-19 team will get into the World Cup preparatory mode as the Boys in Blue take on South Africa U-19 in the first of three ODIs on Saturday at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The ODI series is the final leg of preparation for both sides ahead of the 2026 U-19 World Cup which starts in Zimbabwe and Namibia, from January 15.

However, India will be missing the services of regular captain Ayush Mhatre and middle order batter Vihaan Malhotra due to injuries. In the absence of Mhatre, vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the side in the three ODIs, to be played from January 3 to 7, all in Benoni.

The Indian U19 team are coming after a not so successful youth Asia Cup tourney. After remaining undefeated in the whole tournament, the Mhatre-led side lost to arch-rivals Pakistan U-19 in the final.

Although they lost the Asia Cup, but the players have had a good run in the tournament. While fast bowler Deepesh Devendran was the star of Indian bowling with 14 wickets from five matches, the likes of Abhigyan Kundu, Suryavanshi, Malhotra, Aaron George dominated with the bat.

In fact Kundu became the first Indian to hit a double hundred in youth ODIs (209 against Malaysia). Suryavanshi also scored a hundred in the tournament (171 against UAE).

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 1st ODI details Date: January 3

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

IND U19 vs SA U19 head-to-head in ODIs So far, India have played 26 youth ODIs against South Africa with the Boys in Blue winning 20 out of them. In addition to the 26, three games were abandoned.

Where to watch IND U-19 vs SA U-19 1st ODI? Officially, no streaming or broadcasting partner has been named to telecast or stream the India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 matches live. Having said that, one can watch the match live at Cricket South Africa Youtube Channel.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 full squads India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil