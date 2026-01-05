IND U-19 vs SA U-19 LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's boys eye series win in overcast Benoni

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Having won the first youth ODI in Benoni, the Indian team would be looking to seal the series in the second game on Monday against the Proteas. Batting first India posted 300 in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa managed to bat only 27.4 overs, before rain stopped play.

However, it was India, who won the game by 25 runs via DLS method. The weather doesn't look great either on Monday as the conditions are overcast in Benoni. Although the teams are warming up at the Willowmoore Park, don't be surprised if rain plays a part.

How to watch IND U19 vs SA U19?

With Star Sports not streaming the youth ODI series between India U-19 and South Africa U-19, live streaming of the IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI will be available on Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI probable XI

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel

South Africa: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni.