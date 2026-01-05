IND U-19 vs SA U-19 LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's boys eye series win in overcast Benoni

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Having won the first youth ODI in Benoni, the Indian team would be looking to seal the series in the second game on Monday against the Proteas. Batting first India posted 300 in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa managed to bat only 27.4 overs, before rain stopped play.
However, it was India, who won the game by 25 runs via DLS method. The weather doesn't look great either on Monday as the conditions are overcast in Benoni. Although the teams are warming up at the Willowmoore Park, don't be surprised if rain plays a part.
With Star Sports not streaming the youth ODI series between India U-19 and South Africa U-19, live streaming of the IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI will be available on Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel
South Africa: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni.
According to Accuweather.com, thunderstorms and rain are expected today in Benoni too. The conditions in Benoni is overcast at the moment but the toss is on time at 1 PM IST. The first ODI had to be stopped for a brief moment due to lightning in the first ODI.
In reply to India 300 all out, South African batters could only bat for 27.4 overs before rain gods opened up. India were 25 runs ahead on via DLS method at the time of stoppage of play.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second youth ODI between India and South Africa in Benoni.