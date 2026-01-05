India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live streaming: When & where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Youth ODI after Star Sports pulls out?

Having on the rain-truncated first match, India U-19 will be aiming for a series win against South Africa U-19 when both sides face in the second youth ODI at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday. Opting to bat first, India put on exact 300 despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi's flop show.

After the top order faltered, it was Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish, who took the team to a respectable total. The Indian innings also had a little pause due to lightning. In reply, South Africa were at 148/4 in 27.4 overs before rain played spoilsport. India won by 25 runs via DLS method.

Notably, Suryavanshi is leading the side in the absence of Ayush Mhatre. Provided India win the second ODI, it will be India U-19's first series win under Suryavanshi. The series also serves as a final preparation for both sides for the upcoming U-19 World Cup, that starts later this month.

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI match details Date: January 5

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Time: 1:30 PM IST

How to watch IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI online? Initially, Star Sports was to live stream the India U-19's tour of South Africa three-match ODI series in India. However, the broadcaster pulled out of the series citing error at event organiser's end. “Owing to technical issues at the event organizer's end, the IND U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI series is unavailable for live broadcast,” Star Sports had said.

But fans all over the world can still watch the younger boys in action at the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI Benoni weather report Like in the first game, a rain is expected in Benoni on Monday too. According to Accuweather.com, there are 55% probability of thunderstorms and 33% probability of precipitation during the day. The weather report also stated approximately 2.5 hours of rain. The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 2nd ODI starts at 10 AM local time (1:30 PM IST).

Weather report in Benoni on January 5.

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd ODI probable XI India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel

