India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When & where to watch IND vs SL tie online & TV?

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, the Indian U-19 team will eye a final spot when the Ayush Mhatre-led side take on Sri Lanka in the first semifinal on Friday in Dubai. With three wins from three matches, India U-19 finished on top of the standings with six points after beating United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Malaysia in Group A.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka finished second in the group behind Bangladesh, after they won two of their three games in Group B. Sri Lanka's only loss came against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's wins came against Nepal and Afghanistan. In the second semifinal, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan. If things go well, a India vs Pakistan final is likely on cards.

Indian batters have made merry on the Dubai wickets, especially the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu. who have notched daddy hundreds in the tournament. Suryavanshi made headlines at the start of the tournament with a 171 against UAE, the India opener had another score of fifty in his pocket against Malaysia.

While Suryavanshi missed on a well-deserved double hundred, Kundu made sure India do have a Asia Cup double centurion. Batting at no.5, Kundu played 125 balls for his unbeaten 209 to become the first Indian to score a double ton in youth ODIs and second overall after South Africa’s Jorich Van Schalkwyk.

Among the bowlers, Sri Lanka need to be wary of Deepesh Devendran, who has so far scalped 10 wickets so far in the tournament. The Indian pacer has been consistent in getting early wickets in all the matches so far.

India vs Sri Lanka U19 semifinal match details Date: December 19

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: ICCA Dubai

When & where to watch IND U19 vs SL U19 on TV? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal will be televised live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu). Live streaming of IND U19 vs SL U19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 predicted XIs India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan