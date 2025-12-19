India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semifinal LIVE Score: Dubai rain delays toss at ICC Academy as Boys in Blue eye final spot

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semifinal LIVE Score: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, the India U-19 team are eyeing a final spot as they take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai on Friday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India started with a win over UAE before decimating arch-rivals Pakistan and Malaysia to top Group A.
Sri Lanka, on the other, finished second in Group B after two wins and one loss. Focus will once again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the India opener's hundred and fifty in the tournament. Spotlight will also be on the likes of India's Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George and Abhigyan Kundu.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal will be televised live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu). Live streaming of IND U19 vs SL U19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan
Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (WK), Kithma Withanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan.
It's raining once again in Dubai and the toss has been delayed. This is the second time, the toss at an Indian match has been delayed. Not just the India game, the second semfinal between Bangladesh and Pakistan has also been hit by rain.
Not just the batters, but pacer Deepesh Devendran is leading the charts with 10 wickets in three matches. In fact, it was Devendran, who broke the Pakistani backbone with the first three wickets inside the powerplay. The Indian team will once again look forward to Devendran's heroics with the ball against Sri Lanka.
The Indian batters are on a roll in this tournament so far. Vaibhav Suryavanshi started with an 171, followed by a fifty against Malaysia. Against Pakistan, he was out on single digits. Suryavanshi's teammate Abhigyan Kundu also etched his name into record books by becoming the first Indian to hit a double ton in the Asia Cup and in Youth ODIs. Against Pakistan, Aaron George's 86 lifted the Indian team.
India are one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament, having won all the three games in Group A. India won against UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia. On the other hand, Sri Lanka finished second in Group B with two wins and one loss.
Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the U-19 Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai.
