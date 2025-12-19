India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semifinal LIVE Score: Dubai rain delays toss at ICC Academy as Boys in Blue eye final spot

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semifinal LIVE Score: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, the India U-19 team are eyeing a final spot as they take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai on Friday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India started with a win over UAE before decimating arch-rivals Pakistan and Malaysia to top Group A.

Sri Lanka, on the other, finished second in Group B after two wins and one loss. Focus will once again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the India opener's hundred and fifty in the tournament. Spotlight will also be on the likes of India's Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George and Abhigyan Kundu.

When & where to watch IND U19 vs SL U19 on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal will be televised live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu). Live streaming of IND U19 vs SL U19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 semifinal predicted XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (WK), Kithma Withanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan.