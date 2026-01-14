Subscribe

India U19 vs USA U19 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his 1st ICC World Cup on TV & online?

Five-time champions India will open their ICC World Cup 2026 against USA on Thursday at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in a Group B clash. Spotlight will be on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jan 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be playing in his maiden ICC World Cup.
India would be looking to assert their supremacy in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, when the Boys in Blue take on United States of America (USA) in the tournament opener at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday in a Group B clash. Besides India and USA, the group also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Runners-up in the 2024 edition, India enter the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 as one of the pre-tournament favourites. Undoubtedly, the spotlight will be on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has so far scored six hundreds in six different countries.

Also Read | India U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Ayush Mhatre-led team

Notably, Suryavanshi has been going through a sublime form with the bat as the opener has recently scored a hundred each in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, U-19 Asia Cup and in the youth ODI series against South Africa. Not just Suryavanshi, eyes will also be on the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu who were impressive in the Asia Cup.

The only area of concern for India would be the form of captain Ayush Mhatre. For India, their primary target would be to qualify for the Super Six stage. With the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, two wins out three would seal India's spot in next round.

India U-19 vs USA-I9 ICC World Cup match details

Date: January 15

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Time: 1 PM IST

Also Read | ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full schedule, dates, venues & more

Where to watch IND U-19 vs USA-I9 in ICC World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U-19 vs USA-I9 squads in ICC World Cup

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Also Read | 6 hundreds in 6 countries! Vaibhav Suryavanshi torments South Africa

USA: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi

India's schedule at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026

DateOpponentVenueCity
January 15 vs USAQueens Sports ClubBulawayo
January 17 vs BangladeshQueens Sports ClubBulawayo
January 24 vs New ZealandQueens Sports ClubBulawayo
 
 
Cricket
