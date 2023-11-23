India v Australia T20 series: Captain Suryakumar Yadav puzzled by lack of media presence, says 'only two people'.
Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav surprised by lack of media personnel at pre- match press conference being held ahead of the India-Australia T20 series starting from today.
India's Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make his T20 captaincy debut against the Aussies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Surya was also part of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup final where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 6-wicket defeat.
