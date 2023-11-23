comScore
India v Australia T20 series: Captain Suryakumar Yadav puzzled by lack of media presence, says 'only two people'.

Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav surprised by lack of media personnel at pre- match press conference being held ahead of the India-Australia T20 series starting from today.

India�s captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference on the eve of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against Australia at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 22, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (AFP)Premium
India's Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make his T20 captaincy debut against the Aussies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Surya was also part of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup final where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 6-wicket defeat.

Surya, or SKY as he is fondly called by the fans, was made the skipper of the Indian side after regular captain Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the World Cup clash against Bangladesh, which not only ruled him out of the marquee event but also put his participation in the Australia series and even the upcoming tour of South Africa into question.

SKY puzzled by lack of media personnel at press conference:

Surprised at the lack of media at the pre-match press conference, Surya replied: "Only two people? The pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 series against Australia must be an unusual affair for the prolific batsman, as Indian players are usually bombarded with questions from the media. Wednesday's press conference, on the other hand, was over in just four minutes as the two media representatives present seemed to have run out of questions.

By comparison, the number of journalists attending India's press conferences during the ICC World Cup was in excess of 100, and in some cases exceeded 200. While ICC events attract a lot of media attention, the craze for cricket in India means that even bilateral series get a lot of media attention, the Hindustan Times reported.

Surya praises Rohit Sharma: 

Heaping praise on India's captain during the ODI World Cup - Rohit Sharma- Surya said, "That is one thing that will set an example for youngsters. What he has done in the World Cup was a completely different Rohit Sharma - he literally walked the talk. What was spoken in the team meetings, he did that on the ground. As a leader, he led by example and we will try to replicate the same thing," 

"But as you get up in the morning the sun rises again, there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have to move on. It is a fresh team (T20 squad), really looking forward to the challenge." the Indian skipper added.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

 

Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 12:49 PM IST
