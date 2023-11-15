India v New Zealand Semifinal Preview, World Cup 2023: Predicted XI, pitch report, where to watch
India will take on New Zealand on November 15 in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is not the first time that both teams are facing each other in a World Cup semi-final. In 2019, New Zealand defeated India by 19 runs. India vs New Zealand Mumbai semi-final is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.