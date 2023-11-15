India will take on New Zealand on November 15 in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is not the first time that both teams are facing each other in a World Cup semi-final. In 2019, New Zealand defeated India by 19 runs. India vs New Zealand Mumbai semi-final is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

Team India is on the top position with 18 points and 2.57 net run rate in the World Cup 2023 team table whereas New Zealand are on the fourth position of the table with 10 points.

In their first match, the Men in Blue—the unstoppable force till now—defeated Australia by 6 wickets at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. In their second and third matches, Team India defeated Afghanistan (October 11) by 8 wickets and Pakistan (October 14) by 7 wickets respectively. In the fourth and fifth matches, India defeated Bangladesh (October 14) by 7 wickets and New Zealand (October 22) by 4 wickets respectively. Team India defeated England by 100 runs in its 6th match at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 29. In the7th and 8th matches, Team India defeated Sri Lanka (November 2) by 302 runs and South Africa (November 5) by 243 runs respectively. The Men in Blue defeated Netherlands by 93 runs at Eden Gardens Kolkata on November 12 in their 9th match.

In its first match, New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets with 82 balls remaining in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. In their second and third matches, New Zealand defeated Netherlands (October 9) by 99 runs and Bangladesh (October 13) by 8 wickets.

In the fourth match, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs, but was defeated by India by 4 wickets in its 5th match at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 22. In their 6th and 7th matches, New Zealand were defeated by Australia (October 28) by 5 runs and South Africa (November 1) by 190 runs. In their 8th match, New Zealand was defeated by Pakistan (November 4) by 21 runs but defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on November 9 in the ninth match.

India: Probable playing XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Probable playing XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand semi-final, World Cup 2023: Pitch report of Wankhede Stadium

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a balanced track and is likely to stay intact throughout the match. From a bowling point of view, the pitch is known to assist spinners a bit. But the size of the boundaries might be a problem for slower bowlers.

Historically, out of the 27 ODIs played here, teams batting first have won 14 games while those chasing have been victorious on 13 occasions.

India vs New Zealand semi-final today: Weather Prediction

The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be very warm with hazy sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is 1% probability of rain during the day and zero percent at night in Mumbai. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 6 km/hr in the south-south-west direction in the day and 6 km/h in north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 28 km/h in the daytime and 22 km/h during the night cannot be ruled out. There is 21% probability of cloud cover during daytime and zero percent at night.

India vs New Zealand first semi-final today: When, where and how to watch

India vs New Zealand first semi-final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

