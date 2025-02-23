India versus Pakistan Match Today: Pakistani governor has announced PKR 1 crore cash prize if nation wins against India

Pakistani governor on Sunday announced a PKR 1 crore cash prize to players if the national cricket team secures a win against India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai. India needs 178 runs from 40 overs to win the match against Pakistan.

Published23 Feb 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi celebrates with Tayyab Tahir after taking the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.(PTI)

Pakistan's governor of the province of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, announced a cash prize of PKR 1 crore (nearly 31 lakh) to players if they win the match against India on Sunday, February 23, according to a local news portal, ARY News report. 

“I am announcing a prize of PKR 1 crore from my side if Pakistan are able to beat India,” said Tessori, cited the news portal.

Tessori's move comes from a sentimental value as the nation awaits a win against India.

“The Pakistan team is dear to us all, they are the jewel on top of the crown. The entire nation of Pakistan will be praying. God willing, we will achieve victory,” said Tessori, reported the news portal.

Earlier, Pakistan lost against New Zealand, and if the nation loses Sunday's match against India, it is likely to result in a big defeat and mark a losing streak for the tournament. 

India vs Pakistan Score

Pakistan scored 241 runs against India on Sunday, February 23, after the Indian team took all the wickets in 49.4 overs at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both nations are contesting against each other for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan won the toss and decided to take up batting first. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya shared five wickets against the Pakistan team for the crucial Group A fixture in the ODI tournament. 

India has started their innings and scored 64 runs so far from 10 overs, losing 1 wicket to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi after a yorker ball. India needs to generate a total of 242 runs to beat Pakistan.

Currently, Subhman Gill and Virat Kohli are batting in partnership against Pakistan. India introduced Virat Kohli in the middle order after the loss of captain Rohit Sharma. Now, India needs 178 runs from 40 overs to win the match against Pakistan.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 07:49 PM IST
