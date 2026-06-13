IND vs AFG 1st ODI Dharamsala weather Live: Toss delayed due to rain, forecast says long wait is a possibility

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI LIVE Score: Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a three-match series against Afghanistan at home, starting with the first game in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The biggest news for India is the absence of star batter Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered during IPL 2026 final. Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as Kohli's replacement. Another notable miss for India would be all-rounder Hardik Pandya, also due to injury.
Barring Shubman, India's batting firepower includes regulars Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. The task will be cut out for Nitish Kumar Reddy in Hardik's absence. Among bowlers, India have rested Japsrit Bumrah. Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack which also features uncapped duo of Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav.
For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan returns in ODIs after missing the one-off Test. Pacer Mohammad Saleem also makes a comeback into the ODI setup for the first time since 2023. Saleem was impressive in the one-off Test against India with figures of 6/140 in the first innings.
It's currently raining in Dharamsala. According to Accuweather.com, there is a forecast of rain throughout the day Dharamsala. The toss, which is scheduled for 1 PM, looks to be delayed.
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahman Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper) Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem, Allah Ghazanfar, Ziaur Rahman.
The wait continues in Dharamsala as the Indian cricketers wear different moods in the dressing room. While Rohit Sharma came out to have a look at the sky, players like Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav are enjoying their time inside. The super soppers are working tirelessly inthe middle with some of the groundsmen around. So far, there was no trace of any of the match officials at the ground.
Who will replace Virat Kohli at no.3? With Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma set to open the innings, the only option India has got at no.3 is Ishan Kishan. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has performed well at no.3 in the T20 World Cup and IPL and is seen at Kohli's replacement in the ODI series.
Live visuals show it's raining at a steday pace. The Indian players in the dressing room look above in the sky, hoping that its stops soon. Notably, none of the teams have been able to warm-up so far
Since it's a bilateral series, a washout won't harm either of the teams in terms of points. But it robs both the squads of precious game time and also the fans, who have left their respective works to witness their favourite stars by their own eyes.
The BCCI shared that the toss has been delayed in Dharamsala due to rain. The square is under cover due to persistent rain. According to the weather updates, there are 60-70 percent chances of rain.
The skies are quite dark in Dharamsala. There are a few fans at the stands, but all of them are under umbrellas and some in raincoats too. The toss is certainly going to be delayed.
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahman Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper) Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem, Allah Ghazanfar, Ziaur Rahman.
With just less than 30 minutes to go before the scheduled toss, it's has started raining in Dharamsala. Although the rain is steady at the moment, it is going to play a huge part for the whole day. If it stays like this for the next 20 minutes, the toss is surely to be delayed.
With no Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, the biggest boost for India came after Rohit Sharma passed the fitness test. The former India captain sustained a hamstring injury during IPL, which kept him out for a few games. "He has passed all his fitness tests. He's cleared and ready to go. Even if there is a slight niggle, I can assure you there's nothing wrong with Rohit," India bowling coach Morne Morkel said.
The ODI series also marks India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the biggest misses for India would be the absence of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. While Kohli got a hamstring injury in the IPL final, Pandya had suffered a niggle during the fag end of the tournament.
India are coming into this game after securing an easy win against the same opponent last week inside three days. While Shubman Gill and KL Rahul shone with centuries for India, Manav Suthar registered a six-wicket haul on debut for the hosts. India won by an innings and 300 runs.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan that will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1 pm.