India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
India will take on Afghanistan on Thursday (January 11) in the first match of the three-match T20 International series at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT). India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is not playing today due to personal reasons. India's head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed the news in a press conference. Dravid added that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryakumar Yadav, world-number-one batter, is also not playing due to his ankle injury.