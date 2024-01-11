India will take on Afghanistan on Thursday (January 11) in the first match of the three-match T20 International series at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT). India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is not playing today due to personal reasons. India's head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed the news in a press conference. Dravid added that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryakumar Yadav , world-number-one batter, is also not playing due to his ankle injury.

This is the first time that the Afghanistan team will take on India after an impressive World Cup campaign and hope to register their first-ever victory against the Men in Blue in the first T20 International. Rashid Khan, the legspinner who is recovering following a lower-back surgery, is ruled out of T20 International series against India.

Indian squad for 1st T20 match against Afghanistan: Probable playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan squad for 1st T20 match against India: Probable playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Ibrahim Zadran (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 International: Weather Prediction

The weather conditions in Mohali are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 20 degrees to 3 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the north-west direction in the day and 13 km/h in the north-west direction at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 24 km/h during the next 24 hours. There is a zero per cent probability of cloud cover during the next 24 hours.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 International: When and where to watch

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. The live stream of the series will be available on the JioCinema app. Viacom18 has announced that it will present the three-match T20I series live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex. JioCinema will present the series in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

India vs Afghanistan tour schedule:

In this Afghanistan tour, both teams are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals.

1st T20I – January 11, 2024, Mahali

2nd T20I – January 14, 2024, Indore

3rd T20I – January 17, 2024, Bengaluru

India squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 series: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

