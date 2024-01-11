India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20 match prediction: Who'll win IND vs AFG match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
IND vs AFG 1st T20 match: Before the first bilateral series, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in T20 World Cups and once in the Asia Cup, where India won all these four matches.
Captain Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the first T20 international match of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 11 January. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams.