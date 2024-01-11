Captain Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the first T20 international match of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 11 January. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before this T20 Series, India played a T20I series against South Africa in December 2023, which ended 1-1 as one of the matches ended in a no result due to rain. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced the United Arab Emirates in their last T20I series and won the series 2-1.

India Vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head Before the first bilateral series, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups and once in the Asia Cup, where India won all four matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Afghanistan: Win prediction: According to CricTracker, India will win the match no matter who wins the toss. But as per Times now, the Rohit Sharma led side have a 60 percent chance of winning if they bat first but the winning percentage rises to 70 if Aghanistan bat first.

India Vs Afghanistan: Availability of players As per details, from India, Virat Kohli is unavailable for selection for this match, as he cited personal reasons. But it is expected he will be available for the next two matches.

For Afghanistan Rashid Khan has been ruled as he is still recovering from lower-back surgery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Afghanistan: Pitch report The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium's pitch is known to favour the batters. So the team winning the toss should bat first.

India Vs Afghanistan: Weather report The weather at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is expected to be around 10-11 degrees Celcius. The sky will be clear, with 33 percent humidity.

India Vs Afghanistan: Fantasy team Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Azamtullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Qais Ahmad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Afghanistan: Players to look out for India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad

India Vs Afghanistan: Probable playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, SV Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, S Dubey, RK Singh, Axar Patel, KL Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

India Vs Afghanistan: Live streaming details The match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on the Sports 18 network and will be livestreamed on JIO Cinema from 7.00 pm (IST) onwards.

