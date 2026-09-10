India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I to go ahead on September 13 as DDCA rules out BRICS postponement

The opening T20 International between India and Afghanistan will be played as planned on Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi and District Cricket Association confirmed the date on Thursday after Delhi Traffic Police asked for a shift because of the BRICS Summit.

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Afghanistan is the official host of the three-match series, even though every game is in New Delhi. The remaining fixtures are on September 15 and 17 at the same ground.

Also Read | Afghanistan to host India for T20I series in September; check full schedule

DDCA says the date is locked Uncertainty lasted only a few hours. After reports of a possible delay, the DDCA posted a clear statement on X.

“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled,” the association wrote.

“Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” it added.

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That meeting settled the logistics argument. Police will still manage VIP corridors and crowd movement, but the cricket calendar will not be rewritten. Fans who already bought tickets for Sunday can plan around the usual evening start.

Why Delhi Traffic Police wanted a new date The request came in a letter dated September 9 from the DCP Traffic (Central Range) to the DDCA. The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam, with a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs in the city.

“The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including WIP/VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles,” the letter said.

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Police also flagged the size of the expected crowd. “The cricket match scheduled on 13.09.2026 is expected to attract approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators. Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP/VIP movements.”

The closing line asked for a later date. “In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements.”

Earlier in the day, some officials had said any change would need the BCCI and the Home Ministry. The evening confirmation from the DDCA closed that loop.

What Sunday’s game means for the series This is Afghanistan’s home T20I series against India, staged in Delhi as part of the ACB’s Future Tours Programme. India are led by Shreyas Iyer. Ibrahim Zadran captains Afghanistan. The two teams last played a bilateral T20 series in January 2024; India also won a 3-0 ODI series in June 2026.

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The opener still carries extra weight because of the city-wide security bubble. Commuters heading to the Kotla should expect diversions and extra time, even with police support now promised for the match.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.