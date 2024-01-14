India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20: The Indore police detained a young man after he tricked the security and barged into Holkar Cricket Stadium ground to hug India's star batter Virat Kohli. During the incident, Virat Kohli was fielding near the boundary rope when the man jumped to cross the security barricades and enter the ground. The security personnel reacted swiftly and pulled out the intruder from the ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visuals are doing rounds on social media where the man can be seen hugging Virat Kohli even as anxious security personnel react to catch him. Virat Kohli can be seen standing confused as the security personnel take the man away.

As per the police officials, the man has been detained and taken to Tukoganj police station. The officials said that the intruder had a valid ticket for the India vs Afghanistan match and they are questioning him to confirm more details in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets Team India on Sunday continued the winning streak of 2024 as the team sealed the Afghanistan series with a 6-wicket win in the second T20 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Earlier, India defeated Afghanistan in the first T20 in Mohali.

In the second T20, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, keeping in mind the dew factor. Afghanistan batters were looking great and dominated against pacers in the first two overs, but then Rohit Sharma decided to introduce spinners which clinched wickets at regular intervals to keep Afghanistan under pressure. The batter still slammed some big shots to take Afghanistan's final score to 172.

Chasing 173, India started on a shaky note as we lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over but young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal kept his nerves in check. Virat Kohli played a short but wonderful innings of 29 runs and then came Shivam Dube. Jaiswal and Dube dominated the game and before getting dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) brought Team India to the doorstep of victory and Jitesh Sharma finished the game with Shivam Dube. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

