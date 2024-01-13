India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20 match prediction: Who'll win IND vs AFG match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Before this T20I match, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups once in the Asia Cup, and once in the previous bilateral series. India have won all five matches.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the second T20 international match of the three-match series at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on 14 January.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message