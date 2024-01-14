India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
Batting first Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India in the first match while India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, with 15 balls remaining.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the second T20 international match of the three-match series at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 14. In the first match, India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, all thanks to Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh.