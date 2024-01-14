Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the second T20 international match of the three-match series at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 14. In the first match, India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, all thanks to Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first bilateral T20 series between the two teams, it will be the first time Virat Kohli will be playing, after missing the first match due to personal reasons.

Rohit and his team hope to perform similarly in the upcoming game and clinch the series, as it is already leading by 1-0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous match, batting first Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India, while India defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, with 15 balls remaining.

India vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head Before this T20I match, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups once in the Asia Cup, and once in the previous bilateral series. India have won all five matches.

India vs Afghanistan: Pitch report Holkar Cricket Stadium's pitch is known to favour the batters and is considered to be a paradise for them. The boundaries being shorter and the flat pitches help batters to score more. So the team winning the toss should bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Afghanistan: Weather report The weather conditions will be supportive on match day, with no rain prediction. Also, the temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius and may drop to 17 degrees towards the end of the game.

India vs Afghanistan: Players to look out for India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Afghanistan: Probable playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

India vs Afghanistan: Live streaming details The match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on the Sports 18 network and will be livestreamed on JioCinema from 7 pm (IST) onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

