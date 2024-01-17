Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has clinched the three-match T20 series by 2-0 against Afghanistan after defeating the latter by 6 wickets at Holkar stadium in Indore on 14 January.

Now the energised Indian squad is all set to finish the last T20 series – before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup – in style, when they clash with Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday for the last and third T20 match.

The match in Bengaluru may witness a few changes in the playing XI, allowing the Indian management to provide opportunities to players who have been sitting on the bench.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will try to salvage some pride in the final encounter.

India vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head

Before this T20I match, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups once in the Asia Cup and twice in the previous bilateral series. India have won all five matches.

India vs Afghanistan: Pitch report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch is known to favour the batters and is considered to be a paradise due to being flat and ideal for batting. The boundaries are shorter. So the team winning the toss should bat first.

India vs Afghanistan: Weather report

The weather conditions will be supportive on match day, with no rain prediction. Also, the temperature will remain around 20.8 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 78% expected.

India vs Afghanistan: Players to look out for

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai

India vs Afghanistan: Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Dubey, JM Sharma (wk), RK Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan: Live-streaming details

The match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on the Sports 18 network and will be live-streamed on JioCinema from 7 pm (IST) onwards.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!