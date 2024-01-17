India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match in Bengaluru may witness a few changes in the playing XI, allowing the Indian management to provide opportunities to players and test the bench-strength.
Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has clinched the three-match T20 series by 2-0 against Afghanistan after defeating the latter by 6 wickets at Holkar stadium in Indore on 14 January.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message